‘Dancing with the Stars’ moves to Disney+ for Season 31

(WHTM) — After 30 seasons of calling ABC home, “Dancing with the Stars” will be moving to Disney+. The hit reality show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Disney+ announced the move on their Instagram on Friday, April 8, saying “Get the Mirrorball ready. Dancing with the Stars is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus! #DWTS.”

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

The show has received a two-season renewal on the streaming service for seasons 31 and 32 with the new season debuting in fall 2022.

