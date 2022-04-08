Allsteel announces expansion into Fulton Market

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. EzFill Holdings Inc. EZFL recently acquired West Palm Beach, Florida-based mobile fuel-delivery service Full Service Fueling Inc. EzFill – already one of the largest mobile fuel-delivery providers in Florida – says it will be positioned to expand its operations beyond the Miami area to cities throughout the state, beginning with Tampa and West Palm Beach in March, followed by additional markets over the next few months. The deal also gives EzFill the opportunity to service all of FULL’s existing client base and includes a new operating agreement with one of the largest suppliers in Florida, Palmdale Oil Company, to fuel EzFill’s trucks.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO