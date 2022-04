BLISSFIELD — Potential candidates for the title of the 27th Miss River Raisin Festival are invited to submit their applications. Lenawee County women between the ages of 18 and 25 by Dec. 31, 2022, or 19 and 26 by Dec. 31, 2023, are invited to register. Potential candidates are able to register through April 22 in order to participate in a virtual orientation program April 24.

BLISSFIELD, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO