ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

5 Tips for Creating LinkedIn Posts That Will Drive Valuable Engagement

By Josh Steimle
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOiBM_0f3e1Cd600

There’s little doubt LinkedIn is the best platform for professional networking, but sometimes getting meaningful engagement out of your posts can feel a bit like a puzzle.

The potential attention is present, as 91% of marketers cite LinkedIn as the best platform for finding professional content related to their field. These aren’t just idle hands either, as four out of five LinkedIn members directly drive businesses decisions and wield 2x the buying power compared to the average web audience.

There’s plenty to be gained from being active on the platform, but to stand out from the pack, you’ll need to follow a few tested tips and tricks. Getting your audience engaged won’t magically happen overnight but as a result of effective action taken over time.

1. Post consistently

A consistent posting schedule is a foundation upon which the rest of a content strategy can be safely built. Post too little and you’ll get lost in the shuffle; too much and you run the risk of annoying your connections.

Finding that “Goldilocks zone” of just right is the name of the game.

Posting once a week results in a profile receiving four times the number of clicks per share compared to those who do so less frequently. This kind of return is huge for driving engagement, as each post is an opportunity for a connection to interact with you.

Of course, there are limits, and posting multiple times a day can quickly wear out your digital welcome. So ensure each post is quality and gives value first and foremost, but then provide an appropriate amount of spacing between them so they have room to breathe.

Related: How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

2. Use different formats

While there’s plenty of success possible with the classic text-only updates, the LinkedIn algorithm these days loves it when users shake up their post format.

In particular, videos have stormed onto the social media scene over the past couple of years, and this holds true on LinkedIn as video posts receive three times more engagement than text or image-based ones. This means they are far more likely to start a conversation with your audience, which is precisely the kind of result users should seek from their posts.

These don’t have to be full-length feature films either, as 15 seconds or less seems to be the sweet spot for the platform. Crafting short, impactful videos for your brand helps you stand out and serve as a natural springboard for user engagement.

3. Add a call to action

Even the most intriguing post will fail to generate a response if it lacks a call to action. This can be a simple open-ended question at the end of the post like, “What do you think?" Consider it a welcoming mat for users to leave their opinion, and use strong, active verbs here for the best results.

Adding a call to action doesn’t take much, but it’s an essential component of driving engagement with your posts. If you want to maximize the effect of the content you have already decided to create or share, then a call to action is needed in every post.

Related: The Underrated Power of LinkedIn Content Creation

4. Use tags (but not too much)

Tagging is a powerful tool on LinkedIn, as it can associate your posts with people and organizations from around the world. When done in conjunction with quality content, it creates a web effect that can draw in all kinds of attention from afar.

When creating your post content schedule, add a shortlist section of individuals who would be a good match as a tag. They need to be relevant to the topic of the post and relatively few in number so it doesn’t feel spammy.

A good rule of thumb is that at least 50% of tagged connections respond to the post. If you aren’t hitting this metric, it’s best to rethink your tagging targets and strategy.

5. Turn on Creator Mode

LinkedIn rolled out its “ Creator Mode ” feature in March 2021. Activating it on your profile is an easy way to encourage engagement with your posts.

In essence, it shifts your profile to be more content-focused than the default mode, and it will prominently display your recent posts, associated topics, and a suite of other options. It is designed to build your community more around followers than connection, an audience who is listening and eager to hear from the experts in their field.

It tends to favor those who create their own posts rather than share, so be aware of this change before making the shift. For those looking to become thought leaders in their field, though, it’s an important step that adds legitimacy and reaches a profile.

Driving engagement on LinkedIn might feel like an uphill struggle for some, but once you internalize and act with these simple tips in mind, you’ll be skating along smoothly and gathering up all kinds of valuable connections.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Upworthy

Gen-Z company shows how its employees sign off on emails and it's certainly expressive

A video showing innovative and informal sign-offs on the emails of young workers is going viral on the internet. NinetyEight, a marketing and brand growth operation company run by members of Generation Z, is showing how the younger generation is shaking up work culture. “F–k you, I’m out,” read a sign-off from an employee on their email sign-off and people are loving it. Through time, work culture has been gradually changing, but a fair few members of the older generations viewed (and still view) order, structure, hierarchy, dress code and maintaining the status quo more important than work itself. As younger generations entered the workspace, the rules of the game changed. Workspaces became more informal and welcoming.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Driving
Fstoppers

Tips for Creating Great Videos Quickly and for Free

Video content is more in demand than ever before, both in terms of social media and commercial applications. However, post-processing can be time-consuming and expensive, which puts many photographers off. In this video, Jan Wegener walks you through how to speed up your workflow and use a free editing suite.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Fast Company

In the Metaverse, community transcends technology, time and “Myspace”

When I helped build the first Myspace pages at Sony Music for artists like John Legend and Killer Mike as part of Sony’s social media (or “grassroots marketing” team as it was called in 2005), I knew we were at the dawn of a major shift in how artist communities—and communities of all kinds—were evolving.
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY
DELCO.Today

Semiotics on LinkedIn

The notable Russian psychologist, Lev Vygotsky (1978), stated that the “very essence of memory is that human beings actively remember with the help of signs” (p. 51). Through signs, people can construct and understand the meaning. Signs are almost everywhere; in magazines, movies, books, commercials, television shows, many...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Where Do I Find the Right Social Media Marketing Data?

As a marketer, you probably know that social media marketing is part art, part science. It’s about using data to identify which posts customers are engaging with and then creating content inspired by that to create brand awareness. It is about identifying new trends, and hashtags to enrich company pages and paid ads. It is about identifying influencers in your space with a massive following and authority so that you can work together with them as your brand’s ambassador.
INTERNET
pymnts

Personalized Payment Experiences Pave Way for Streamlined B2B eCommerce

With more businesses selling online or via mobile apps, more consumers are hopping online to shop and pay. Merchants are therefore pressed to ensure that they are delivering cross-border payments experiences that are fast and seamless while also supporting payment preferences that vary widely from market to market. This rise...
INTERNET
GreenwichTime

Authenticity is Currency on Social Media

Mental Health Plays a Major Role in Hospitality — The world has gone through a lot in the pandemic. The hospitality industry has been affected tremendously. Chef Dave Critchley says the industry’s ability to bounce hinges upon the environment being an enjoyable one to be a part of.
HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy