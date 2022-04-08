Booty blues

Mrs. Swink was an expert on femininity. In Junior High gym class, our teacher answered questions about our developing bodies. We listened in awe, marveling at her expertise.

We trusted her womanly advice on all things, from personal hygiene to public image.

She taught us “Proper Posture for a Young Lady.” Mrs. Swink explained and modeled how to stand. Tummy in and bottom tucked under like a neatly molded loaf of bread. We studied her silhouette, noting the soft lines and unobtrusive curves.

This visual gospel of womanly posture converted my mind and skeletal system. From that 8th grade class grew a lifetime of continual tummy-awareness and buttock-tucking. I tried to keep my outline one of smooth, un-bumpy lines. The Swink way.

The way I THOUGHT was right—until my teenaged daughter informed me otherwise years ago.

“Thanks, Mom.” My daughter expressed her sarcastic gratitude with words that stung like a paper cut. I braced myself for whatever I may have done lately to ruin her life.

“You gave me this little, flat booty. It is SO blah.” She twisted her torso to provide visual proof, and demonstrated her complaint.

First, she stood in a normal, feminine position, her bottom perfectly proportioned. Then, as if morphing into a Thanksgiving Day Parade entry, her bottom half bulged out and bobbled like a pair of overfilled water balloons.

“Stand right,” I blurted. I couldn’t help it. Andrea looked ridiculous; her tummy unashamedly pooched and her rear-end followed her in cartoonish excess.

“I AM standing right, Mom. Watched TV lately? Seen J-Lo? Seen every woman in every magazine on earth? This IS the way to stand.”

How could this be? Had I spent my entire life tucking in my bottom like a cowering dog, when I didn’t have to? Now that I had no reason to flaunt my femininity, was it possible that I could have wobbled through my womanhood without a thought as to the size and position of my behind?

“Big bottoms are in, Mom. And I’m totally ‘out’ with this tiny one. Even if I do THIS…” More strutting and cheeky bobbling. Her firm, young body looked wonderful to me—a faint reminder of the one I used to have before years and babies. I cringed at her posture.

“Try it,” she hissed, in tempting, taunting tones. “Stand normal.”

Should I? Could I? Would my body bend that way? Was there any jiggly plumpness left in my flesh, other than that attached to my upper arms and along my thighs? I had to know. If betraying Mrs. Swink was what had to be done, I would do it for this daughter of little buttock-dom.

I stood next to Andrea, in front of the hall mirror, and turned sideways. With an effort that equaled childbirth, I forced my trunk muscles to relax. What I saw in the mirror made me sad.

My behind looked like two Roma tomatoes hanging from a vine, swaying precariously with each breath I took. The roundness I’d kept so close to myself year after year had been squeezed into lumpy bumps of flesh whose original shape had long ago disappeared.

I blushed at my Contadina caboose, and gazed frantically at my daughter.

Andrea tried to be kind. She smiled sadly at the me in the mirror, and put a hand on my shoulder. “Better stick with that tucking business, Mom. It works—for you…” She wobbled away, shaking what little her Momma gave her.

I stood tall and tucked. Old dog. No new tricks here.

