ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

postsouth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup for May 1....

www.postsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Jack White Impersonates Beck, as Beck Fetches His Nail Clippers at Nashville Show

Jack White surprised fans at Beck’s show at the Basement East in Nashville last night. Pretending to be Beck, White said he would play some of his favorite songs. “Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck,” White proclaimed. “I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Stevie Nicks
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Meaning: How Brian Jones’ Sitar Transformed “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

Inspired by more experimentation around arrangements and a desire to write all of their songs, Aftermath was a groundbreaking album for The Rolling Stones. It was a new undertaking for the Stones with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards writing the entire album. While “Paint It Black” colored in some of the band’s new musical pictures, it still remains a bit of a lyrical mystery.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Peppers#Red Peppers#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#The New Orleans Jazz Fest#The Black Crowes
NME

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails and Slipknot to headline Louder Than Life 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot and KISS have been announced as headliners for this year’s Louder Than Life festival. The event, known as the world’s largest rock ‘n’ roll whiskey festival, takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, Kentucky, between September 22-25. You can get tickets here.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde: “From Paul Kossoff to David Gilmour, everyone’s personality is in their phrasing”

He plays heavy with Black Label Society and Ozzy, but Zakk Wylde is inspired by the emotion in blues and “pentatonic insanity” of jazz fusion. The world may still feel like it’s in a state of pause, but that’s not enough to stop Zakk Wylde from doing what he does best. He ended 2021 out on the road with Black Label Society, while teasing singles from the band’s 11th studio album Doom Crew Inc. – another masterclass in blues-based metal and pentatonic shred.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy