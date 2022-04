DENVER — Kareem Jackson is back for a fourth season with the Broncos after he reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to 9NEWS. The third and fourth seasons were in doubt as Jackson went deep into free agency each of the past two seasons before returning on one-year deals. A first-round cornerback from Alabama when he was drafted by Houston in 2010, Jackson spent nine seasons with the Texans.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO