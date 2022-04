The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that a segment of Erie Street is closed for construction. The closure is set to only last a few days. The construction project begins around March 16, 2022, according to the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s Facebook post. Reesman’s Excavating and Grading Inc. will be replacing an aging sanitary sewer.

CALEDONIA, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO