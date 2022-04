GALESBURG — Mayor Peter Schwartzman believes Galesburg is in a good position to attract an effective new city manager. Schwartzman and members of the Galesburg City Council will meet soon to form a plan to replace outgoing city manager Todd Thompson. Thompson was approved as the new city manager of Rock Island on Monday. His final day on the job in Galesburg will be May 13. He starts work in Rock Island on May 16 following a required 60-day notice to the city of Galesburg.

