MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Good news for Minnesota bird watchers: The eaglet has landed. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says this year’s first chick hatched this week. Fans got a first look at the baby bird Tuesday. You might have a hard time spotting the eaglet now. That’s because the nest is wet and cold, so the parents are keeping the chick and remaining egg warm. #ICYMI The first eaglet of the 2022 EagleCam hatched yesterday! There were 2 eggs laid in this year's brood. With cold and wet weather, the adult eagles have been diligent to keep the remaining egg and new eaglet warm, so it might be a day or two before we get a good look. pic.twitter.com/QqGgwVJ6Ql — Minnesota DNR (@mndnr) March 23, 2022 The second egg could hatch at any moment. You can watch what happens in the nest live on the DNR’s webcam.

