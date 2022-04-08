ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Springfield woman found safe

By Emilee Kuschel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman missing from Springfield has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Kesley L. Marquez left her residence on foot without her required medication on April 5, but was located safe on April 8.

