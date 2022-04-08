Missing Springfield woman found safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman missing from Springfield has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department.
Kesley L. Marquez left her residence on foot without her required medication on April 5, but was located safe on April 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0