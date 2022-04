Entertainers, especially comedians, have been on edge since last weekend as they come forward about feeling "traumatized" after watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock. What occurred on the Oscars stage is unlike anything that has happened in Academy Awards history, and we previously reported on Smith apologizing for his actions. However, that is not quite enough for his critics nor the Academy, as the committee has issued a statement saying it is currently considering disciplinary action against the Fresh Prince icon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO