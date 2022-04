Monday will be a bit gloomy, with overcast conditions expected most of the day. Rain and even a few flurries will be possible, mainly over southern Minnesota early and with more sprinkles possible in the afternoon. They will not leave much, as rainfall totals will not exceed half an inch (likely not even exceeding a quarter of an inch). Temperatures rise into the 40s for most of the area, with low-50s possible in northern Iowa. While this is a slight drop from yesterday, this is still above average for this time of year (39°F).

