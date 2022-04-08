ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Episode 4 Sneak Peek Released

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ has released a new sneak peek video offering the first look at what's coming in the next episode. of the Halo TV series. The fourth episode, titled "Homecoming," is set to release on Thursday, April 14th, and from the looks of the new video, it will include more about the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Bokeem Woodbine
Person
Halsey
Person
Pablo Schreiber
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Adria Arjona Says Jared Leto's Body Transformation Was "Impressive, but Also Terrifying To See."

Morbius hit theatres this weekend, and while it hasn't been met with the most positive reviews from critics, the movie did win the weekend box office. Morbius earned $39 million, which is about what was projected by Sony. The film stars Jared Leto who is known for making big transformations for his roles and staying in character during productions. Leto has lost and gained a dramatic amount of weight for parts in the past, including his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Byers Club. For Morbius, the star put himself through another intense weight loss and he, along with his director and co-stars, recently spoke to Yahoo! about his intense process.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting on Flash Star Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller is best known for playing The Flash in the DCEU and will soon be seen reprising his role as Credence Barebone in the Wizarding World's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Unfortunately, Miller has had some legal troubles recently, and it's been reported by Rolling Stone that Warner Bros. held an emergency meeting about the actor's future with the company. Miller reportedly threatened to burn a couple in Hawaii last week, according to court documents surrounding their arrest. Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against Miller after alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay is Pretty Much the Real-Life Froppy

My Hero Academia has a ton of lovable heroes under its wing, but few can compete with Froppy. The heroine has an army of fans ready to support her at a moment's notice, and it is not hard to see why. Tsuyu Asui has a no-nonsense personality that works wonders with her cute style, so she was made to become a fandom favorite. And now, one cosplayer is going viral considering they're basically Froppy's twin in real life.
COMICS
TVGuide.com

Halo Review: Paramount+'s Video Game Adaptation Is Star Wars with Headshots

Let me state for the record that I am not a gamer. The extent of my experience with the Halo video game franchise is playing the original game against my friend Jay on multiplayer on his Xbox when we were in middle school (and getting absolutely smoked by him every time). A fond memory, but not one that left me with any attachment to Halo's characters or storyline. I went into Paramount+'s TV series adaptation pretty cold. The show couldn't let me down by not being what I wanted from a Halo adaptation; I didn't know a Covenant from a Cortana. But it could let me down by servicing fans of the game to the exclusion of newcomers like myself. Fortunately, writers Kyle Killen and Steven Kane keep it accessible by borrowing liberally from established sci-fi tropes. Halo is shamelessly derivative, but it is fun to watch. It's like a TV-MA version of Star Wars. It's a Steven Spielberg-produced blockbuster show that feels more like it came from his pal George Lucas.
VIDEO GAMES
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2 Has Already Set A Box Office Record For 2022, And Movies Are Back, Baby

Although Doctor Strange played important roles in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s been six years since Benedict Cumberbatch’s character shined in his own movie, which also served as his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Well, we’re a month out from that finally being rectified, and if you’re determined to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible, tickets are now on sale for the sequel. In fact, just a day after advanced tickets finally went up, Multiverse of Madness (which is reportedly super long) has already set a box office record for 2022.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

Even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in a fourth Avengers ongoing title. The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers. The publisher hasn't...
COMICS
BGR.com

The first big Moon Knight MCU Easter egg appears in episode 2

Moon Knight episode 2 is streaming on Disney Plus right now, picking up the story from where we left off after last week’s premiere. But more excitingly, this is the first episode that ties Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) to the rest of the MCU via an Easter egg that will make immediate sense to fans who have seen all the MCU Phase 4 adventures so far.
TV SERIES

