ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

129,000 wall beds sold at Amazon, Costco, Wayfair recalled after death of 79-year-old woman

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sAdk_0f3dyBke00

(NEXSTAR) – More than 100,000 Murphy-style beds have been recalled in the U.S. after one of them fell on a 79-year-old woman who later died.

The Bestar Wall Beds, which were also sold in Canada, were found to pose “serious impact and crushing hazards,” according to a safety recall issued by the Consumer Safety Product Commission. The recall affects approximately 129,000 wall beds in the U.S.

The beds were sold at online retailers including Amazon.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com, and Wayfair.com between June 2014 and March 2022. A full list of the recalled models — of which there are nearly two dozen — is available at Bestar.com.

In a safety notice Bestar is sending to consumers, the company warned of beds “suddenly” coming loose from the wall if “installation instructions are not followed.”

“If the wall mounting screws are not properly installed to the wall structure (wood studs, metal studs, or masonry), or if ‘hollow wall’ anchors have been used, then the wall bed can suddenly detach from the wall and fall, resulting in serious injury or death,” the company wrote in the letter.

Some Suave antiperspirants recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Bestar had received over 60 reports of injuries caused by the beds detaching from walls. In 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after suffering a spine injury when a Bestar Wall Bed fell on her, according to the CSPC.

Bestar is contacting consumers who purchased the recalled models. In the meantime, Bestar and the CSPC are urging customers to refrain from using the beds until they can be reinstalled by a professional. Bestar is also arranging to reimburse customers whose wall beds require reinstallation.

More information can be found at the CSPC and Bestar websites. Consumers can also contact Bestar at 888-912-8458 or email the company at Bestar8577@stericycle.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 KFMB

These recalled gummies were sold at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more

Do you have an unopened bottle of Airborne gummies in your cabinet right now? It might be part of a huge recall over reports of the caps on the bottles causing injuries. About 3.74 million bottles of the gummies are being voluntarily recalled after the manufacturer received various injury reports, the Consumer Product Safety Commission website announced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Death#The Wall#Nexstar#The Bestar Wall Beds#Amazon Com#Costco Com#Cymax Com#Wayfair Com#Bestar Com#Cspc
PennLive.com

Wooden activity walkers for toddlers sold at Target, Amazon recalled

A “Walk ‘n’ Learn” wooden activity walker for toddlers has been recalled because small pieces can detach and become a choking hazard for children. About 17,200 of the toys were sold in Target stores nationwide and online and at Amazon. com from September 2020 to November 2021 for about $36, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
AMAZON
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Salon

The best budget buys from Aldi, according to Reddit

Aldi, for the uninitiated, is an international grocery chain known for quirky shortcuts that provide some pretty unmatched savings. This can include inserting a quarter into your shopping cart to incentivize putting it back in its proper location, bagging your own groceries with your own bags at the end of your transaction and more industrial-feeling, warehouse-style stores. Bringing all of these factors into consideration, the store which could be considered a distant cousin of Trader Joe's (familial ties back in the motherland!) offers some great values on everyday goods. Here's what the folks on Reddit say are the absolute best buys if you'd like to check out the German retailer yourself.
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.
SHOPPING
Salon

Costco’s instant boba tea is basically magic

In many major cities in the U.S., the fastest way to get boba tea requires simply walking out the door — these days, shops serving the tapioca-sphere-filled plastic cups crowd in alongside Starbucks and Dunkin' to fight for the country's drink dollars. But for those times when putting on pants seems too big an obstacle, or for folks that live too far from the rapid proliferation of Taiwanese-style tea shops, Costco offers a solution: instant boba tea. Naturally, I had to try it.
FOOD & DRINKS
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy