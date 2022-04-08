Bengals Re-Sign Mitchell Wilcox

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Mark Walton came into the NFL with a ton of promise back in 2018, but it has been nothing but a rocky road for the former Miami Hurricanes running back since. And things don’t appear to be getting better for the former Cincinnati Bengals’ fourth-round pick because Miami-Dade Police say they arrested the 24-year-old Tuesday and charged him with armed robbery.
NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
Dallas Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright, who played 13 NFL seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame eight years ago, has died. The Hall of Fame received confirmation of his death from Wright’s family, who made it known the right tackle had been hospitalized following a recent severe seizure.
Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their lowest-ranked defense in over 30 years this past season. So they’re bringing in a veteran linebacker who they hope can turn things around. On Friday, the Steelers announced that linebacker Robert Spillane has signed a one-year restricted free agent tender. Spillane returns to the Steelers for a fourth straight season, where he plays on both defense and special teams.
Deshaun Watson shocked the NFL world this week when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and many people decided to react to the move by showing support for sexual assault victims. The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issued a statement on Saturday revealing that more than...
Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life on Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle. Hall of Famer Gil Brandt is facing criticism for his tasteless comments about Haskins “living to die.”. The football community is in mourning after the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a harrowing view of how much NFL teams will tolerate if a player is productive. Campbell said he coached a player with the Miami Dolphins who "came in every day just reeking of alcohol," according to Dave Birkett of the Michigan Free Press. That...
The NFL world received tragic news this Saturday morning. Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has passed away. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida. He was training with his teammates this week. Moments...
Some will remember the Spielman days and instinctively express disdain. Lay aside those biases. A trade down may be in the best interest of the Vikings. Apparently, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has insider info that the Chargers may be looking to the Vikings to climb up in the draft: “Don’t discount a needy tackle team such as the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Penning. One trading partner to keep in mind is the Minnesota Vikings.”
