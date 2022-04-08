ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Biden Celebrates Jackson Confirmation: ‘This Is Going To Let So Much Sun Shine’

By Kevin Robillard
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AAN1_0f3dx3js00

President Joe Biden celebrated the confirmation of incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday afternoon, saying she stood up to “verbal abuse” and “vile, baseless assertions and accusations” during her confirmation hearings.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, dedicated much of their time to celebrating the confirmation of the first Black woman on the court, but Biden also dwelled on how Republicans treated Jackson — the latest phase in a long-running, increasingly nasty battle between liberals and conservatives over control of the court.

“It was verbal abuse,” Biden said, referring to repeated GOP interruptions of Jackson and debunked allegations that she was lenient on pedophiles. “The anger, the constant interruptions, the most vile, baseless assertions and accusations. In the face of it all, Judge Jackson showed the incredible character and integrity she possesses.”

Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the court later this year, a move that will not meaningfully shift the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Biden took care to note the bipartisan nature of her 53-47 confirmation vote, praising GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska as “women of integrity” and saying GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was following in the footsteps of his father, who supported the civil rights movement.

But the majority of the celebration was dedicated to celebrating Jackson’s achievement and noting the step it represents in America’s journey to becoming a full multiracial democracy.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us. All of us,” Jackson said during her speech, occasionally sounding as those she was holding back tears.

She added later: “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Biden noted Jackson was likely to inspire multitudes of young women.

“This is going to let so much sun shine on so many young women, so many young Black women, so many minorities,” Biden said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Segregation#Republicans#Gop
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Democrats react to confirmation of Jackson to Supreme Court

The United States Senate voted 53-47 Thursday to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court, a historic vote that makes Judge Brown the first African American female on the high court. The vote came with Brown getting votes from all 50 Senate Democrats...
VIRGINIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

How will Lisa vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s pick for court, who has no opinion on natural rights?

It’s certain now that the nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court backs critical race theory in schools and has given many, many light sentences. She even advocated for releasing felons from prison during the Covid pandemic. Ketanji Brown Jackson can’t define a woman because, she says, she is not a biologist. She described pro-life activists as “hostile, noisy crowd of ‘in-your-face’ protesters.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy