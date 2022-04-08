ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Pack on the PDA During L.A. Outing

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll definitely get a kick out of seeing these pics. Cobra Kai stars Peyton List, 24, and Jacob Bertrand, 22, were seen putting their romance on full display while out in Los Angeles...

