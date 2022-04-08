ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County police chase ends with an exchange of gunfire

KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested two people after the owner of a...

kdvr.com

Comments / 1

MyWabashValley.com

130 mph police chase ends with arrest, 2 lbs of pills seized

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Over 2 pounds of what police allege to be illegal oxycodone pills and marijuana were seized following a police chase through areas of Daviess and Pike county. In a Facebook post, the Washington Police Department reported the arrest of 37-year-old Toddrick Ogburn. According to police,...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTAP

Woman arrested after police chase that starts in Belpre and ends in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a woman is arrested after leading officers on a chase. Police say they tried to pull over a woman named Michelle Venham for driving a stolen car. This was on Main Street in Belpre around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. She then crossed the bridge into Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police Office joined the chase. Police say she went through a few neighborhoods in downtown Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
CBS Denver

Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Vincent Tapia Accused Of Fatally Shooting Driver After Accident

DENVER (CBS4) — Police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Tapia late Friday night after a shooting incident that killed a man. A Denver Police Department sergeant encountered Tapia “sprinting….about five blocks away from the scene and within minutes of the 911 call,” as stated in the arrest affidavit obtained Monday by CBS4. Officers took Tapia in custody, searched him and found a handgun. It is believed to be the weapon Tapia used to kill the man moments earlier, and the same gun that two witnesses say the victim himself handed to Tapia earlier in the evening. Those two witnesses — females in the back...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says possible suspects from an earlier incident led to a SWAT situation on Pueblo's Eastside. According to police, officers and the SWAT team are at the scene of East 1st St. and North Joplin at a residence. Police told KRDO they've tried to contact the suspects inside The post SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Brighton Police Find Possible Kidnapping Victim Rylee Heinz

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton police says they found a possible kidnap victim. Police are asked the public earlier on Tuesday to help them find 20-year-old Rylee Heinz. Rylee Heinz (credit: Brighton Police) At around 4:45 p.m., Heinz reportedly reached out to a friend who then called police. Police say they confirmed Heinz is safe. Brighton Police need help locating a possible kidnapping victim: https://t.co/n9JWVOBztb — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) April 5, 2022 Further details about the investigation have not been released.
BRIGHTON, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]

