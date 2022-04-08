ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Coi Leroy Brings Real Anger and Energy to Her Splashy Major-Label Coming-Out Party ‘Trendsetter’

By Mosi Reeves
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UaA8_0f3dvkuo00

Click here to read the full article.

Coi Leray’s album Trendsetter marks the culmination of a nearly four-year journey that began with the RIAA-certified success of 2018’s “Huddy” and continued with 2021’s “No More Parties.” It also included a handful of minor dustups: video of her at last year’s Rolling Loud Miami drew social media mockery for her concert audience’s nonplussed reaction; and, more worryingly, a war of words erupted with her estranged father, rapper and onetime Eminem combatant turned reality-TV star Benzino. Ironically, the tumult elevated Coi Leray’s profile, helping her emerge from the ever-growing swelter of rap acts churning out ephemeral TikTok froth for fleeting streaming notoriety, and solidifying her as a singular presence worth watching. No matter how times change, controversy still sells.

Stylistically, it’s easy to trace Leray’s pivots: the emo yelps of Trippie Redd and Lil Uzi Vert, the melodramatic crooning of Drake, the rope-a-dope aggression of Cardi B, the melodic drill of Lil Durk (who shows up on a remix of “No More Parties”). Her career may seemingly blossom in the wake of Doja Cat’s colorful IDGAF virality, but Leray’s difference – and the attitude that animates this beguiling but overlong debut – is that she brings real anger and energy. When she raps on “Box & Papers,” “Got these bitches sick, asking why I made it,” it sounds like she has visceral pride at stake. Leray’s passion is thrilling to listen to, even when many of her songs don’t hold up to scrutiny.

Trendsetter is garlanded with guests like Nicki Minaj, whose lyrical flights of fancy help fuel the trap hammers of “Blick Blick.” Other bold-faced names include Polo G, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, NAV, and Lil Tecca. Enigmatic drill pioneer Chief Keef produces “Mission Impossible.” Confessional R&B artist H.E.R. adds a cameo to “Overthinking.” Then there are numerous holdovers from earlier releases, like the 2021 single “Big Purr” with Pooh Shiesty, and “Better Days” with Fetty Wap from Leray’s Better Days EP. Leray shines amidst the starry voices, pairing well with Minaj on “Blick Blick,” transcending Yung Bleu’s mediocre Afrobeats come-ons on “Aye Yai Yai,” and punching alongside G Herbo on the thug love cut “Thief in the Night.” But some guests clearly exhibit a stronger presence. Young M.A’s gruff, ornery flow dominates “Mountains,” a roundelay that also includes Fivio Foreign.

Despite being a splashy, major label-backed coming-out party for Leray, Trendsetter can sound provocatively weird. Her lyrics can come off awkward and forced, like when she harmonizes, “Heartbreak yeah, but I don’t love too often/These niggas be addicted like morphine,” on “Heartbreak Kid.” Yet she can also shift from the nursery-rhyme cadence of “TWINNEM” to the jumpy bluster of “Lonely Fans,” charging on the latter that “Nobody can see my pain.” Leray gives a vivid performance throughout Trendsetter’s ups and downs, even if a distinct portrait of her “pain” lies just out of focus.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooter Suspect Mistakenly Released From Jail Due To ‘Clerical Error’

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter in the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail Wednesday due to a “clerical error,” and authorities have asked for the public’s help finding him again. James Howard Jackson, 19, was sprung from custody at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website states, with the reason for the release listed as his case being “dismissed.” “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of defendant James Howard Jackson,” the department said in a statement. “Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on ‘Psycho Freak’

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and faces the scar tissue of her past on “Psycho Freak.” The Familia track, which features haunting vocals from Willow, paints a picture of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s anxiety as she shares her truth in a vulnerable way. She dropped the song on Thursday at midnight, with the video premiere set for Friday morning. “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel/On my Instagram talkin’ bout ‘I’m healed’/Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal/Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill,” she sings in the first verse. On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Tecca
Person
Polo G
Person
H.e.r.
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Fetty Wap
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Drake
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leroy#Trendsetter#Riaa#Idgaf#Box Papers
Bossip

Real Beef Of Bravo? Kandi Reveals NeNe Leakes Called Her A ‘Coon’ & Says She’s Out If Phaedra #RHOA Reclaims Her Peach

This peach ain’t big enough for the both of them!. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss isn’t known for looking for drama, but it doesn’t have a hard time finding her, especially with some of the show’s most notorious housewives. During a recent appearance on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky” podcast with Raquel Harper on Thursday, Kandi opened up about where she stands with former RHOA castmates Nene Leakes and Phaedra Parks.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Game Reignites Beef With 50 Cent: 'Your Rap Career Died Wit Them Loli Pop Strap Tank Tops'

As many Hip Hop fans are pointing out, The Game has another album on the horizon and what better way to keep his name in headlines than to reignite his once-dormant beef with 50 Cent. The latest social media sparring session began after 50 Cent clowned The Game for getting snubbed by record executive Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game. He also took credit for writing The Game’s songs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Snoop Dogg Saying He’ll Be a ‘Legend in Rap Forever’

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent go way back, so it’s no surprise Snoop had some very kind words for the Queens native. Back in November, Uncle Snoop appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he gave Fif his flowers. “50 is gon’ be a legend in rap forever,” he said. “His records, his music, his movie—his shit he did just changed the whole game of New York, and just run New York for a minute and put that New York spirit back in the game. He did that. He figured that shit out, he got that shit on lock. I’m a student right now and I’m trying to learn from him. It’s true, you can teach an old dog a new trick, that’s if he’s willing to listen.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign Join Forces on "We Go Up"

Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign have teamed up for a brand new track titled “We Go Up.”. The track, which Minaj previously teased on social media, arrives with both an extended edit and an instrumental version on streaming platforms. Minaj welcomed the track on Twitter, writing, “On yeah, #WeGoUp ft. @FivioForeign is out everywhere. Happy #PinkFriday.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single ‘I Burned LA Down’

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus is ready for a new chapter in her career. After several EPs and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021,  she’s announced that her debut album, The Hardest Part, is coming on July 15, and she’s introducing the LP with one of her most emotionally charged songs yet. The track, “I Burned LA Down,” is a crushing break-up ballad inspired by the end of a relationship and the lurking anxiety of California wildfires. “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season,” Cyrus said in a statement....
MUSIC
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy