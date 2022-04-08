ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Hot Chili Peppers have been added to the New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup for May 1....

www.weeklycitizen.com

Connecticut Post

Jack White Impersonates Beck, as Beck Fetches His Nail Clippers at Nashville Show

Jack White surprised fans at Beck’s show at the Basement East in Nashville last night. Pretending to be Beck, White said he would play some of his favorite songs. “Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck,” White proclaimed. “I’m gonna play you one of my favorite songs from the 1990s that I wrote.”
MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Zakk Wylde: “From Paul Kossoff to David Gilmour, everyone’s personality is in their phrasing”

He plays heavy with Black Label Society and Ozzy, but Zakk Wylde is inspired by the emotion in blues and “pentatonic insanity” of jazz fusion. The world may still feel like it’s in a state of pause, but that’s not enough to stop Zakk Wylde from doing what he does best. He ended 2021 out on the road with Black Label Society, while teasing singles from the band’s 11th studio album Doom Crew Inc. – another masterclass in blues-based metal and pentatonic shred.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC

