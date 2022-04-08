Special Weather Statement issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast, Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR ALL AREAS BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue through this evening as very low humidity combines with strong winds. In fact, peak gusts of 60 to 70 mph have been observed through the northeast highlands from Raton to Las Vegas. In addition, virga induced erratic gusty winds are occurring this afternoon and will continue this evening over portions of central NM including the middle Rio Grande Valley, and Sandia/Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. Warm, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are forecast to persist areawide through Monday. Very strong to potentially damaging winds gusting to around 70 mph are possible Tuesday along and east of the central mountain chain, with critical conditions developing from the Middle Rio Grande Valley east and northeastward. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains below any snowpack. Critical conditions will persist through the evening. Critical conditions will redevelop by midday Monday and continue through Monday evening. Even stronger and possibly damaging winds are expected Tuesday when critical conditions are again expected. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today, except up to 70 mph along and immediately east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph Monday afternoon. Southwest to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph Tuesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 6 to 12 percent this afternoon, near 10 percent Monday and from about 9 to 15 percent on Tuesday. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

