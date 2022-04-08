Will Ropp shares how he got into acting

Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.

