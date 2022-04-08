Will Ropp shares how he got into acting

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
Saying goodbye is never easy to do, especially when you've starred on a TV show for 12 years. Norman Reedus commemorated the last day of filming The Walking Dead season 11 by getting nostalgic with franchise executive producer Greg Nicotero. The longtime Walking Dead star, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie drama, confessed he was "short-circuiting" while trying to process the last day of production.
Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
Jada Pinkett Smith once admitted that she never wanted to marry Will Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018. Following Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock in defense of his wife, the clip has resurfaced online. “I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young...
Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Viewers have a new look at what they can expect from the upcoming documentary series The Invisible Pilot. HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming series. The trailer begins by talking about Gary Betzner's career as a crop duster. It goes on to talk about how Betzner was a great pilot and had survived eleven plane crashes. The trailer then talks about how one day in 1977, the car he was driving broke down on a bridge. He then unexpectedly jumped off the bridge and died. It then shifts focus with people trying to figure out why Betzner would take his own life. One of the theories that is hinted at is when the trailer shows a newspaper headline that says "'Dixie Mafia' Is Active In South." His wife talks to the camera about how Gary had lived a double life as a drug smuggler. His career as a smuggler helped Betzner earn millions of dollars. He was also flying guns that were connected to the CIA. The trailer then plays old audio of Betzner saying "I'm in a very dangerous position right now." In an interview for the documentary, his daughter talks about how she looked up to her father and was hurt when she learned the truth about him. It concludes by saying that he was connected to one of the biggest political scandals of his lifetime.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff.
The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
Click here to read the full article. In a shocking development, Dancing With the Stars is relocating from ABC to Disney+, TVLine has confirmed.
DWTS will premiere on Disney+ this fall with Season 31. It will mark the streamer’s first foray into live programming.
Disney+ has also ordered a 32nd season, presumably to run in Spring 2023.
“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future...
Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig.
The pilot is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.
Ludwig is writing and executive producing the pilot. Chris & Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce.
The pilot marks the first time Ludwig will be credited as a TV writer. She previously directed an episode of the FX series “Cake.” She...
The Paris in Love star, 41, revealed on a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast that she and husband Carter Reum, whom she wed late last year, are continuing to think about expanding their family. "I love being married. I just feel like I finally found...
