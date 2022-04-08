ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Syd’s New Album ‘Broken Hearts Club’ f/ Kehlani, Lucky Daye, and Smino

By Tara C. Mahadevan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyd has dropped off her sophomore solo album Broken Hearts Club. Co-produced by Syd, the project includes previously released songs “Fast Car,” “Right Track” with Smino, and “CYBAH” with Lucky Daye. Kehlani also appears on the...

