Harry Kane wades in on Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard debate

Manchester City welcome rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium today in what could be a Premier League title decider.Pep Guardiola has called Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool his “biggest rival” and hardest opponent in management and the Reds have won 10 games in a row to close the gap to the leaders to just one point.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upDefending champions City were 14 points clear at one stage in January but have home advantage. The last time they hosted Liverpool in front of fans was in the 2018-19 season, when a 2-1 win in January proved...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO