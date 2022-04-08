ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane wades in on Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard debate

By Sean Walsh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harry Kane has revealed who he would rather have played alongside between Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Chelsea icon Frank...

SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City welcome rivals Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium today in what could be a Premier League title decider.Pep Guardiola has called Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool his “biggest rival” and hardest opponent in management and the Reds have won 10 games in a row to close the gap to the leaders to just one point.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upDefending champions City were 14 points clear at one stage in January but have home advantage. The last time they hosted Liverpool in front of fans was in the 2018-19 season, when a 2-1 win in January proved...
