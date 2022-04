The next step in the Ever Forward saga is one that officials have wanted to avoid from the beginning: container removal. The 1,095-foot cargo ship has been stuck in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast of Pasadena since missing a turn March 13 and running aground in shallow waters. A week later, two clamshell dredges began digging up the mud that surrounded the ship’s hull and then twice last week, Tuesday and Wednesday, at least five tugboats pushed and pulled on the ship, hoping to free it. Those tries were unsuccessful.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO