Saint Louis, MO

Freshen Up Friday- pack for a day or for a full vacay!

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. – We love our skincare, and we want it on our...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

High fashion from a local owner, Paper Dolls offers the latest spring and summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Whether it’s for the office or for fun, you can’t go wrong with an outfit from Paper Dolls. They have the trendiest items alongside the staple pieces every woman needs to have in her wardrobe. You don’t want to miss their Easter Eggs-traordinary event at all 4 locations, Ballwin, Des Peres, Kirkwood and University City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SheKnows

We're Flipping Over Birkenstock's Beachy New Slides — & They're Less Than $40 at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether or not you feel it already (and we’re definitely not feeling it yet!), summer will be here before we know it. With it comes longer days, water activities, and all the cute summer apparel we’ve been itching to break out after this seemingly endless winter. We’re already shopping to prep for the warmer months, and stocking up on everything from designer shades and sundresses to summer sandals — and on that last...
SHOPPING
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Real Simple

7 Gorgeous Messy Bun Hairstyles for Every Hair Length

There's nothing more cool-girl casual than the messy bun. Not only does it look effortless on all hair types, it's actually effortless to DIY. But of course, not every messy bun is created equal, and if you want your messy bun to look a bit more…intentional, there is an art to creating one.
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

12 Breezy Summer Pajamas You Can Wear Through a Heat Wave

Summer weather is finicky, especially at night. One day, it's so blazing hot that you can't imagine not sweating, and the next day, there's a cool breeze and you feel like you need a sweater. Pajamas are staples in our wardrobe; there is nothing better than coming home, taking off your clothes, and putting on comfy, soft lounge-wear. This summer, we want breathable fabrics that we'll be comfortable in no matter what the weather decides to do. If you're in the market for some new summer pajamas — and aren't we all? — you've got to shop our picks.
APPAREL
People

Jennifer Garner Wore These Comfy Sneakers for Her Latest Workout, and You Can Snag a Pair on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Jennifer Garner could wear pretty much anything and we'd be on board. She's been spotted wearing tons of different shoes in the past, including Ugg boots, that had people adding to their shoe collections immediately. In a recent Instagram Story, the actress was seen working up a sweat while wearing a comfortable and popular shoe brand that's actually available on Amazon. Don't worry, we found the exact pair and they're still in stock.
APPAREL
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals and Steals to freshen up for spring

Ready to freshen up for spring? Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to shop right now. You can score big savings on products such as Explorer Cold Brew coffee concentrates and much more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 73% off. Find all of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Austin

Amy E. Goodman shares tips to freshen up for spring!

As the seasons change, spring is in the air! For many, this is a time to consider wardrobe updates and spring cleaning. This morning lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman is here to guide us with her tips!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX2now.com

So Natural Permanent Cosmetics offers Mother’s Day special

For over 30 years, So Natural Institute of Permanent Cosmetics has been making people happy by just enhancing their natural appearances with permanent makeup. Now you can make the women in your life happy with the 30% off of gift certificates $500 or more – it’s their Mother’s Day Special.
MAKEUP
FOX2now.com

There’s no excuse to not look your best with a special offer by Plexaderm

It’s the season to do a refresh on the outside that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out! If you are seeing more wrinkles or just look tired, theirs is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips, and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a spring time spruce up! Try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-732-0852. You will also receive FREE shipping by ordering now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX2now.com

SLUCare Refresh and Reveal shows the positive results of microneedling

SkinPen, the first-ever FDA-approved microneedling device, is a minimally invasive tool that uses sterile needles to create tiny holes in your skin. Those holes cause the body to react and produce collagen and elastin. The cosmetic team at SLUCare Physician Group is made up of experts in using the SkinPen on a variety of skin types, especially for those with facial or acne scarring or signs of aging. Most patients are recommended for three treatments, but more can occur if needed. It improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, scarring or discoloration. Better yet, it has little to no downtime! Book an appointment today!
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Does Sleeping on a Silk Pillowcase Really Lead to Better Hair Days?

Bedding oftentimes has benefits that go beyond comfortability. Bamboo or eucalyptus-infused sheets, for example, aren't just cozy—they can help keep hot sleepers cool overnight. Silk is another fabric type that has some extra perks; many beauty experts claim that sleeping on the material leads to better hair come morning. While it is clear that silk pillowcases are soft to the touch (and therefore, the scalp) do they really boost hair health? Ahead, hair care experts weigh in.
HAIR CARE
FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

Falling tree limb damages car in St. Louis, as city’s tree …. St. Louis starts process of determining new use for …. St. Louis officers shoot man who pointed gun at them, …. Senators blame Missouri House for delay in state …. The Return of Opening Day. Why a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cntraveler.com

The Perfect Black Ballet Flat for Travel Does Exist

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Any frequent flier knows a comfortable, multi-purpose travel shoe can feel hard to nail down. Especially a simple black ballet flat...
APPAREL
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements has 20% off all tuckpointing work

Warm, cold, back to warm – the weather can affect all parts of your chimney and fireplace. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” He’s offering a free tuckpointing inspection and if you need work, then a 20% discount if you mention Studio STL or FOX 2. The work must be completed by April 30. Let Approved Home Improvements take a look so you’re ready for the next time you need to use your fireplace! Approved Home Improvements has 20% off tuckpointing repairs. Mention Studio STL or FOX 2 when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com.
HOME & GARDEN

Community Policy