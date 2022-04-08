ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO has presented new preclinical data for PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4) The preclinical data exhibited that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both...

Benzinga

Why Are BiondVax Pharma Shares Gaining Today?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXV has signed definitive agreements with the Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), both in Germany, for strategic collaboration to develop nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs). BiondVax will have an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license at pre-agreed commercial terms for further development...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Allogene's Preclinical Data Show Healthy Donor-Derived Allogeneic CAR T Cells Have Better Immune Fitness, Killing Activity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc ALLO announced the publication of preclinical study results demonstrating the superior long-term in vitro myeloma-killing activity of allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cells from healthy donors compared with cells from multiple myeloma patients. The findings were published in Cancer Research Communications, the American Association for Cancer Research journal.
CANCER
biospace.com

Biogen Announces New Spinraza Data Ahead of Presentation

Biogen announced new data and updates from its spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) research program using its therapeutic nusinersen (Spinraza). Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare genetic neuromuscular disease that causes the loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord, which are essential for muscle strength and movement, through a mutation in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. The loss of motor neurons leads to progressive muscle weakness and a decrease in muscles' mass and strength, producing deficits in mobility and sometimes dysfunction in breathing and swallowing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Pharmaceuticals#Tumor#Bromodomain#Aacr
Benzinga

BofA Upgrades Ascendis Pharma After Promising TCP Phase 3 Data

Following Ascendis Pharma’s (NASDAQ: ASND) reporting of positive topline Phase III data for its PaTHway trial of TransCon PTH (TCP) in adults with hypoparathyroidism, the likelihood of success of its TCP has increased from 60% to 75%, according to BofA Securities. The Ascendis Pharma Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad upgraded the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Linked to Lower Risk for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Taking metformin is linked to a lower risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases — such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease — in people with diabetes, according to a new analysis published in the journal Diabetic Medicine. Metformin is one of the most widely prescribed drugs in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetics of glutamate and its receptors in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental impairment characterized by deficits in social interaction skills, impaired communication, and repetitive and restricted behaviors that are thought to be due to altered neurotransmission processes. The amino acid glutamate is an essential excitatory neurotransmitter in the human brain that regulates cognitive functions such as learning and memory, which are usually impaired in ASD. Over the last several years, increasing evidence from genetics, neuroimaging, protein expression, and animal model studies supporting the notion of altered glutamate metabolism has heightened the interest in evaluating glutamatergic dysfunction in ASD. Numerous pharmacological, behavioral, and imaging studies have demonstrated the imbalance in excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters, thus revealing the involvement of the glutamatergic system in ASD pathology. Here, we review the effects of genetic alterations on glutamate and its receptors in ASD and the role of non-invasive imaging modalities in detecting these changes. We also highlight the potential therapeutic targets associated with impaired glutamatergic pathways.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that healthy plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of developing diabetes

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.
BOSTON, MA
biospace.com

At AAN, Janssen Shows IgG Levels are Effective Biomarker for gMG Treatments

Data from Janssen’s Phase II study of nipocalimab for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) shows that serum IgG levels can be used as a supportive biomarker to help manage this disease. Consequently, rather than waiting months to determine whether a therapy for this rare, hard-to-treat neuromuscular disorder is effective, physicians can use the biomarker in conjunction with the clinical examination to make that determination within a few weeks.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Gain Therapeutics Posts Encouraging Preclinical Data From Parkinson's, Alzheimer's Programs

Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX has presented new preclinical data from its Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease programs. These results were highlighted at the International Conference on Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's Diseases (PD). The data shows that improving the lysosomal function through enhanced glucocerebrosidase (GCase) levels and activity can improve key pathological...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Vallon Pharma Shares Are Staring At 52-Week Low Today

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc VLON shares are plunging after releasing topline results from its Phase 1 SEAL study evaluating ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent formulation of immediate-release (IR) dextroamphetamine for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study did not meet its primary endpoint, Emax Drug Liking. ADAIR scored similarly to what was observed...
STOCKS
