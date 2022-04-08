ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) Poised To Increase Visibility In Autonomous Driving

By InvestorBrandNetwork
 2 days ago
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton continues to be at forefront of state-of-the-art engineering science; sponsors The AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II and serves as an exclusive LiDAR supplier. During this competition, faculty members and students...

Benzinga

Cepton To Serve As Official Sponsor Of AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), an innovative provider of lidar-based solutions for automotive applications, today announced that it was selected as an official sponsor and exclusive lidar supplier for the prestigious AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II competition program. According to the update, the AutoDrive Challenge(TM) II is a four-year STEM education program in which ten universities in North America each form a dedicated team of faculty members and students to develop an autonomous vehicle (“AV”) that can navigate urban driving courses as described by SAE Standard (J3016(TM)) Level 4 automation. “We are pleased to support AutoDrive Challenge II as a sponsor and the exclusive lidar supplier. We felt this program offered us a fantastic opportunity to help advance the lidar education in both the automotive industry and academia,” said Dr. Jun Pei, CEO of Cepton. “Lidar is going mainstream with it being deployed in advanced driver assistance systems (‘ADAS’) in everyday consumer vehicles to be available in the next few years. This sensor technology is not only capable of improving vehicle safety but also critical in enabling higher levels of autonomy. We are dedicated to helping proliferate the benefits of lidar technology by focusing on increasing its mass-market scalability with our proprietary Micro Motion Technology (MMT(R)), which is designed to enable an optimal balance between performance, reliability and affordability. While we look forward to working with all the participants to help enhance their AV projects with lidar perception, we are also excited to learn from the experience working with such an intellectual community.”
Benzinga

This Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker Outshines Peers Nio, XPeng and Li Auto Yet Again In March; Pulls The Plug On Oil-fueled Vehicles

Chinese automaker BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) reported strong sales of new energy vehicles – a term used in China to denote both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids – for March. The company also managed to increase production month-over-month despite the supply constraints and the renewed outbreak of COVID in China.
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
FOXBusiness

Toyota is still outselling General Motors in 2022

After becoming the bestselling automaker in the U.S. last year, Toyota has remained in the top spot through the first quarter of 2022. Toyota sold 514,592 vehicles through March to edge out GM's total of 512,946. Both were down significantly compared to the same period last year as supply chain issues continue to hamper production, dropping by 14.7% and 20.1%, respectively.
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
Truth About Cars

GM and Honda to Partner on More EVs

Readers with long memories will recall General Motors and Honda shacked up back in the ‘90s for product sharing when the Big H found itself sans SUV and The General wanted a minivan for its Isuzu showrooms. Toss in an engine program which saw Honda V6 power under the hood of a Saturn Vue (of all things) and there’s no shortage of history between these two major marques.
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Transit Recalled Over Rear Video Camera Upfitting Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Transit models over a rear video camera uplifting issue. This comes on the heels of a similar recall related to the 2022 Transit’s rearview camera display. The defect: in affected vehicles, the rearview camera supplied in the Rear Video Camera and...
Motor1.com

Could This Sketch From GM Preview An Electric Corvette SUV?

General Motors Design on Instagram (@generalmotorsdesign) has shared an interesting sketch of what seems to be a high-riding crossover. It carries GM's current design language, though details point us to believing that it's an EV crossover. And more importantly, that black boomerang on the side resembles what you see on the Chevy Corvette C8. Is this a preview of an electric Corvette SUV?
