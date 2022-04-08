Cigarette believed to have sparked brush fire in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Sturbridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle that may have caused a brush fire.

According to the police, Applegreen on Route 15 in Sturbridge was damaged after a lit cigarette is believed to have caused a brush fire.

If you have any information on the driver of the vehicle pictured, you are asked to contact Officer Giordano at thomas.giordano@sturbridgepd.com .

