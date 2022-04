Cristofer Rosales is eager for one more opportunity at a world title belt. Angel Ayala is confident he can fight amongst the elite fighters at 112 pounds. One will fulfill that vision tonight as Rosales will square off against Ayala tonight at the Centro de Espectaculos del Recinto Ferial in Metepec, Mexico. At Friday weigh-in, both made weight for the 12-round WBC world title elimination bout that will air live throughout Mexico on TV Azteca.

