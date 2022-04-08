ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wayne Rooney Responds To "Jealous" Comment From Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

Rooney has responded to Ronaldo's suggestion that the former England captain is "jealous" of him.

Wayne Rooney has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that the former England captain is "jealous" of him.

Rooney, 36, was critical of Ronaldo, 37, after being invited to provide analysis for Sky Sports on Monday Night Football.

After his appearance on MNF, Rooney posted a picture of himself on set alongside host Dave Jones and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher.

Ronaldo replied to the post on Instagram, writing "two jealous", followed by an eyes emoji.

Rooney, who played with Ronaldo at Manchester United during the Portuguese's first spell at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2009, responded on Thursday.

Clearing not taking his apparent spat with Ronaldo too seriously, a smiling Rooney said: "I actually saw that this morning. I'd probably say that there's probably not a football player on the planet who isn't jealous of Cristiano.

"The career he's had, the trophies he has won, the money he’s earned, his six-pack, his body...

"I think every player bar probably Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano.”

Wayne Rooney pictured drinking from a champagne bottle as he and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate winning the Premier League with Manchester United in 2007

IMAGO/Sportimage

Derby County manager Rooney was speaking at a press conference.

After responding to Ronaldo, he quickly returned to the subject of his side's upcoming Championship game at Swansea.

What Had Rooney Said To Upset Ronaldo?

Rooney was asked on MNF whether he thought that Ronaldo's return to Man United last summer had been a success for the 37-year-old.

He replied: "You'd have to say no, at the minute.

"I think he's scored goals, he's scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, he scored the hat-trick against Tottenham...

"But I think if you're looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Manchester United over these next two or three years.

"Obviously, Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens, that's football.

"He's a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players."

