Baltimore County Police Investigating Double Shooting On Maiden Choice Lane
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a double shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital Thursday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the pair showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Both are currently listed in stable condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the victims were shot in the 1000 block of Maiden Choice Lane, police said.
No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Comments / 0