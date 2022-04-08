ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police Investigating Double Shooting On Maiden Choice Lane

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a double shooting that sent a man and woman to the hospital Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the pair showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Both are currently listed in stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the victims were shot in the 1000 block of Maiden Choice Lane, police said.

No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

