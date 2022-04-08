ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pagans ‘Enforcer’ Sentenced To Prison For Role In Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Operation

CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pagans associate was sentenced to 57 months for his role in a large-scale operation trafficking drugs in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, federal prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Jason Evans was a close associate of a “fully patched” Pagans Motorcycle Club member of the Pittsburgh chapter and served as an “enforcer.”

Evans was busted during an FBI investigation into cocaine, meth and heroin trafficking in the Pittsburgh area by members and associates of the Pagans. Prosecutors said the investigation intercepted thousands of communications from ten phones used by Evans and his co-defendants, members Bill Rana and Eric Armes.

Evans accepted responsibility for distributing over 300 grams of cocaine and a search warrant at his home turned up cocaine, guns and over $10,000, according to prosecutors.

A judge ordered Evans to spend 57 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.

Comments / 7

Catl Gole
2d ago

and there's always the prospects that will definitely finish what they were doing and keep doing it mark my words rock on pagans most definitely one of the better gangs in America

Reply(2)
2
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio accused of smuggling drug-soaked papers into prisons

Federal prosecutors have alleged that a South African woman helped orchestrate a scheme to smuggle dozens of packages containing sheets of paper soaked in drugs into prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. A criminal complaint says that Tanya Baird purchased synthetic narcotics from China, soaked the drugs onto legal paperwork, and mailed the paperwork in packages […]
OHIO STATE
