Fired Naples police officer is getting his job back

A Naples police officer is getting his job back.

Lieutenant Bryan McGinn told us an arbitrator ruled officer Vittorio Cianciulli could return to work next Monday.

This is after he was fired last year for policy violations upon the completion of an internal affairs investigation.

The investigation uncovered Cianciulli was working a second job while on duty and in uniform, according to the department.

Cianciulli works in the patrol operations division of the department and violated six department policies or rules, according to a notice of disciplinary action from the City of Naples.

