POCATELLO — With water levels in Idaho’s reservoirs well below normal last fall, irrigators entered this winter hoping for above-average snowpack in order to ensure a reliable supply of water for the 2022 growing season. That has not happened. In fact, snowpack levels are well below normal in most basins and Idaho’s 2022 water supply outlook doesn’t look very rosy at the moment. “It’s looking like it’s going to be...

IDAHO STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO