ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Gets Dramatic While Lost at Sea (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs TV Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Idol heads to Hawai’i as the Top 24 are set to perform beginning with the April 10 episode, and at least one of the judges may be getting a bit too dramatic, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. Katy Perry clings onto the side...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Says ‘Tennant & Torres Get Along Too Well’ in ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover (VIDEO)

Turns out, cocky D.C. special agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and badass Hawai’i boss Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) have an explosive past that goes back to their pre-NCIS days. (The pair, whom you can see above in an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip, were even nicknamed T’N’T after some swimming pool shenanigans!) We learn more in tonight’s action-packed crossover. She requests his help on Oahu after finding a key witness with crucial evidence in a case they worked five years prior.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Tv Insider#American Idol#Abc#Disney Resort Spa
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Tobias on “NCIS”?

Season 19 of NCIS and its newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i, are underway, and fans are excitedly anticipating a rare crossover special in the NCIS universe. While they are curious about the characters that will converge in this crossover, there’s also speculation about the continuation of some characters. Fans are asking what happened to Tobias Fornell in NCIS after he was MIA in recent episodes. Speculation about actor Joe Spano, who plays Tobias, leaving NCIS has been going on since last season. So fans are worried about saying goodbye to another favorite character following the departure of Mark Harmon in season 18. But fans might not have to worry about bidding farewell to Tobias just yet.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy