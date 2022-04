STARKVILLE – Mississippi State (18-14, 4-7 SEC) dropped game two of the series, 4-3, to No. 16 LSU (22-9, 6-5 SEC) on Saturday (April 9) at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. The game started eventful with LSU scoring three runs in the top of the first, but the Bulldogs quickly closed the gap with two runs that included a RJ Yeager leadoff solo home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the inning. Although State scored one in the fifth to take the lead, the Tigers scored the last run of the game in the top of the sixth.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO