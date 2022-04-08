Wichita construction owner convicted of tax fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said a Wichita man has pleaded guilty to one count of tax fraud.

Jesus Perez-Aguayo, 39, is the owner and operator of two companies, JLP Construction and JP Remodeling.

Business owners must collect employee payroll taxes and forward the money to the IRS.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Perez-Aguayo admitted he did not pay the full amount due to the IRS between 2014 and 2019, creating a tax loss of approximately $286,049. The U.S. attorney’s office said he also admitted using his business bank account for his personal expenses.

“Mr. Perez-Aguayo’s guilty plea shows that IRS Criminal Investigation will aggressively pursue those who commit employment tax fraud,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS Criminal Investigation, said. “When business owners collect and then fail to pay over employment taxes, it not only hurts the government but all of the honest and hardworking employees as well.”

Perez-Aguayo could get up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will decide his sentence.

