The body of a one-year-old boy who went missing in Florida over the weekend has been found submerged in a septic tank at his home, police say.Jose Lara went missing on Sunday afternoon. He was last seen playing with his sister outside their house in Crescent City, about an hour from Daytona Beach.Jose’s mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up and returned to find Jose missing, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. The toy truck that he was playing with was found in the yard.Authorities conducted a massive search operation with the help of bloodhounds, drones,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO