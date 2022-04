WrestleMania Night 1 received a ton of positive reception online, but a couple of matches were cut or cut for time. The night's opening match between the Usos and Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura saw the finish change due to Rick Boogs' unfortunate leg injury that eliminated him from competing in the match. We're told that the finish was set to be different, but that the Usos were always planned to win. The match was scheduled to go 15 minutes with entrances, which was one of the shortest matches on the show, but ended up actually being the shortest.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO