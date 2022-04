If you need to drive south on I-5 through Nisqually this weekend, it would be best not to do it either Saturday or Sunday morning. From 6 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to two lanes approaching the Nisqually River Bridge. Washington state Department of Transportation crews will be cleaning the bridge, a task they do once a year to keep it in good working order, a WSDOT news release says.

TRAFFIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO