ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Peta Murgatroyd Almost Sent Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy a ‘Goodbye Text’ Amid Ukraine Invasion

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Amid the Russian invasion of several Ukrainian cities, Maksim Chmerkovskiy had been vocal about his experience living in Kyiv. His wife, Peta Murgatroyd , admittedly struggled to know her spouse could have ended up in peril .

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gets 'DWTS' Cast's Support While In Ukraine Amid Unrest

Read article

“I mean, I literally wrote him a text, almost a goodbye text like if something happens,” the New Zealand native, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, April 7.

Chmerkovskiy, 42, had been living part-time in Kyiv, Ukraine, while filming World of Dance when Russian troops began invading its democratic neighbor in February. After documenting his experience in bomb shelters , the Masked Dancer alum eventually left the country last month .

"To get the phone call and to see him frantically packing his bags trying to get out of the hotel [and leave the country] was just like, I had a heart attack nearly,” the Peta Jane founder recalled to ET . “I had to sit myself down and calm down for him. And then the next eight days were life-changing. Absolutely life-changing.”

United Front: Ukrainian Celebrities Showing Support, Donating Amid Invasion

Read article

The pair — who share 5-year-old son Shai — had an emotional airport reunion on March 2 .

“I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime, I never thought what we are seeing on our TV’s was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight,” the two-time Dancing With the Stars champ wrote via Instagram several days later , alongside a snap of her husband cuddling Shai. “Shaking and forever grateful. Now it’s time to heal. We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that’s OK.”

She continued in her post: “Although @maksimc made it home, this DOES NOT mean we aren’t continuing our efforts to provide assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. We have big plans in store and our sole focus is on this war. ❤️ ”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

The DWTS Ukraine judge — who immigrated to the United States in 1994 with his parents and brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy —  has since launched a Baranova27 aid project. He then returned to Poland last month to further help those in need.

“[Things] didn’t not end or slow down — it got worse in Ukraine,” Maksim explained via an Instagram video upon his return abroad. “I want everybody to understand what that means because everything that happened, happened fast, and it was traumatic and it was worldwide and everything. But right now, it is getting worse. [The] humanitarian crisis is getting worse. People are getting hurt worse, there are more people hurt and there are more people affected.”

He added: “This is an actual problem: A few towns already announced they cannot accept any more refugees. Currently, where I’m at in Warsaw, the middle of downtown, everywhere you go is Ukrainian . Everybody’s a refugee.”

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Maks Chmerkovskiy Bonds With Son Shai, 5, On Family Outing After Return From Ukraine

The ‘DWTS’ pro spent some quality time with his son, while out for a bite, after coming back to the U.S. from Ukraine. Maks Chmerkovskiy, 42, was in total dad mode while out with his five-year-old son Shai on Sunday March 13. The Dancing With The Stars pro sweetly had his son up on his shoulders as they headed out from a late lunch in Malibu. The dancer’s outing came almost two weeks after he escaped Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. It looked like the father-son duo were enjoying the quality time together.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Maks Chmerkovskiy celebrates with son after return from relief work in Poland

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back in the United States after traveling to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia's invasion. Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Peta Murgatroyd, celebrated his return on Instagram, posting a sweet video of him with their five-year-old son, Shai Aleksander. In the short clip, the former “Dancing with the Stars” pro played exuberantly with his son, lifting him over his shoulder and head multiple times at his request.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
extratv

Inside Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ukraine Relief Efforts

Val Chmerkovskiy is doing his part to help Ukraine amid its war with Russia. “Extra” spoke with Val in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where he was assisting in the efforts to help those in need during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with showing “blankets, women’s clothing, men’s...
FORT LEE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Entertainment Tonight#United Front
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Fox News

Paralyzed Ukrainian model Oksana Kononets recalls fleeing from Russian invasion: 'When will this end?'

After the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Kononets and her mother were determined to arrive in America for a special cause. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old appeared in an annual fashion show hosted by Runway of Dreams, a nonprofit that supports adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. The model was left paralyzed at age 19 after she injured her spine caused by a fall from the fifth floor. She has used a wheelchair since 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia's '140-kill sniper couple': Captured female marksman who has taken 40 lives is married to rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians

An elite female pro-Russian sniper who has killed over 40 people is married to a rebel commander who claims to have shot more than 100 Ukrainians, it has been revealed. It was reported this week that Irina Starikova, 41, was captured by Ukrainian forces after being injured in fighting. The notorious mother of two was operating in the the separatist Donbas region and is said to have over 40 kills. Her fate is unknown.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy