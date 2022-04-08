ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsfield, MA

Dinosaurs and Dragons Are Coming to Topsfield May 14th & 15th for Interactive Fun

By Maddie Levine
 2 days ago
I recently gave you the inside scoop on real dinosaur tracks and other fossils waiting to be discovered in Holyoke. Today, I’m filling you in a one-of-a-kind experience that brings those dinosaurs to life. Dino & Dragon Stroll is coming to the area on May 14 and 15,...

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

