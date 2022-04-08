ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gets Renewed for 2 More Seasons, Moving to Disney+ Beginning With Season 31

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Shaking things up! Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+ after being renewed for two more seasons.

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

The dance competition will have a new home beginning fall 2022, Disney+ announced in a press release on Friday, April 8.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights , make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement on Friday.

Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson, JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten on the finale of 'Dancing with the Stars.' ABC/Eric McCandless

DWTS premiered on ABC in 2005 and after 30 seasons with the network, it's coming back for seasons 31 and 32 but exclusively for Disney+ in both the U.S. and Canada. With the upcoming fall premiere , DWTS will become the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

Walt Disney Chairman of Entertainment Dana Walden assured viewers that DWTS’ change to Disney+ will allow for ABC to continue to house more scripted series during the next TV season.

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

“As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+,” Walden said in the press release, noting that DWTS has brought “so much joy to millions of viewers” during its 16-year run on the network.

While the competition series will no longer be on cable television, the streaming service confirmed that longtime ABC and now Walt Disney Television executive Robert Mills will continue to oversee the program.

Disney+ has yet to announce which pros will be returning to the show after DWTS vet Val Chmerkovskiy previously hinted that season 30 may be his last.

“I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity . Is this my last season? Probably,” the Ukraine native, 36, told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “ I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season.”

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

The professional dancer was last partnered with Olivia Jade Giannulli , finishing in eighth place. Chmerkovskiy’s possible exit comes nearly two years after DWTS execs surprised viewers by replacing original host Tom Bergeron and his longtime cohost Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks in July 2020.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks, 48, said in a statement at the time . “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

The former America’s Next Top Model host has since helmed both seasons 29 and 30 of the show.

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Can't Hide His Feelings Over Exit of Producer Connected to Firing

Tom Bergeron was not among those lamenting the exit of Dancing With the Stars executive producer Andrew Llinares, who is stepping down after five seasons. According to Deadline, Linares joined the show in 2018 and was instrumental in the firing of Bergeron and Erin Andrews before season 29. The former host kept his reaction simple, but it was pretty clear where he stands.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Runs off Stage After Vanna White's Confession

You never know what's going to happen on Wheel of Fortune, and sometimes not even host Pat Sajak is prepared. On March 15, a contestant named Chris struggled through the Eurythmics' lyrics "sweet dreams are made of this" (Chris guessed "these") before picking the category "flavorful dumplings." At the end of the game, Vanna White admitted something about her own kitchen habits.
TV SHOWS
