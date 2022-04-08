ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch live as Biden and Kamala Harris deliver remarks on Jackson confirmation as Associate Justice

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Watch live as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks from the White House following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court .

Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court on Thursday (7 April), fulfilling one of Biden’s campaign promises. She was confirmed by the Senate in a 53-47 vote.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Jackson’s confirmation was “a tremendously historic day.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CNN’s John Harwood roasted for claiming there is ‘zero evidence’ tying Biden to his son’s wrongdoings

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was mocked on Wednesday for claiming there was "zero evidence" that President Biden is connected to his son’s alleged corruption. Harwood, who often takes on the role of a liberal pundit despite his correspondent title, became the latest media member to acknowledge that Hunter Biden could be a problem for the administration – but went out of his way to claim the president didn’t do "anything wrong" despite the actions of his son. Last week, The New York Times published a deep dive into the Justice Department's ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden, who himself publicly acknowledged in December 2020 that the feds were looking into his "tax affairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#The Supreme Court
Miami Herald

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
creators.com

Media Collusion of Hunter Biden/Joe Biden Bombshell Story

About three weeks before the 2020 election, the New York Post published a bombshell, election-changing story about presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter, that, if true, derailed Joe Biden's claim to know nothing about his son's multimillion-dollar influence peddling. The Post claimed: "Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy