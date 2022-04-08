ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In All Of Kentucky

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast . You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

So which place in Kentucky has the best pancakes? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's tastiest pancakes so you don't have to figure that out for yourself. But let's be honest, a pancake tasting doesn't sound like the worst idea.

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best pancakes in Kentucky come from Toast on Market in Louisville.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant :

"Anything lemon is always a treat, especially when it's paired with pancakes. The lemon souffle pancakes at Toast on Market start with the restaurant's signature lemon ricotta pancakes and are topped with blueberry compote and vanilla custard."

Click here to view the restaurant's website.

Click here to see the best pancakes in each state.

