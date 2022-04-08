Red Sox Debut Special Jerry Remy Patch On Opening Day

NEW YORK (CBS) — Friday was not just the start of a new baseball season for the Red Sox, but the start of a season that will be filled with tributes for the late Jerry Remy.

The Red Sox had their special “Remy 2” patch on their sleeves for the first time for Friday afternoon’s opener against the Yankees in the Bronx, honoring the man who played seven seasons for his hometown team before spending 33 years in the broadcast booth.

An icon for the franchise for his analysis and wit in the booth, Remy passed away last October at the age of 64 after a long battle with cancer. He made his final appearance at Fenway Park last October ahead of the Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card showdown, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to his former teammate, Dennis Eckersley.

Boston will have the special Remy patch on their uniforms all season, except for the team’s home opener on April 15 when all 30 MLB teams will have a “42” patch to celebrate Jackie Robinson.

The Red Sox will also honor Remy at Fenway Park on April 20 with a pregame ceremony ahead of the team’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. All fans at the game will also receive their own “Remy 2” patch.