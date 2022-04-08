ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Man claims to have grenade, robs a bank in Waukesha

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
The Waukesha Police Department said a man has been arrested after he robbed State Bank, 151 E St. Paul Ave.

The incident happened on April 8 around 9:50 a.m. when a man walked into the bank and gave a note to the teller which suggested he had a grenade in his pocket.

Officers were on the scene within 90 seconds. So, when the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and walked outside, he was confronted by police.

Waukesha police said a man in his 60s was arrested and will be transferred to the Waukesha County Jail. Charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

In a press release, the department said, "We would like to thank all Waukesha State Bank team members for training and following their policy and procedures when dealing with criminal activity. It goes without saying our hearts go out to those team members who were confronted with this scary situation."

