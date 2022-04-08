Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Seminole to near Saint Armands Key. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Fish Hawk, Saint Petersburg, Brandon, Lutz, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Anna Maria and Tampa International Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
