ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long HAZARDOUS SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM, LONG, BEAUFORT AND JASPER COUNTIES At 417 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated hazardous showers along a line extending from Savannah International Airport to near Tibet, and moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these showers include Hilton Head Island, Hinesville, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal, Richmond Hill and Ridgeland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Mobile, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING The combined effects from low fuel moistures, afternoon relative humidity dropping to 15 to 25 percent and west to northwest winds gusting to 20 to 25 mph, will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC and northeastern SC during this afternoon and early evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn during these conditions. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Manatee, Pinellas, Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1001 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Seminole to near Saint Armands Key. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Sarasota, Bradenton, Pinellas Park, Plant City, Temple Terrace, Seminole, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Fish Hawk, Saint Petersburg, Brandon, Lutz, St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Anna Maria and Tampa International Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, northeastern Aransas, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Blessing to near Point Comfort to near McFaddin. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Point Comfort and Alamo Beach around 125 AM CDT. Port Alto and Olivia around 130 AM CDT. Schicke Point and Green Lake around 135 AM CDT. Long Mott around 140 AM CDT. Seadrift around 145 AM CDT. Magnolia Beach around 155 AM CDT. Port Oconnor and Indianola around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 near mile marker 652. US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 610. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#Baldwin Coastal#Mobile Coastal#Okaloosa Coastal#Escambia Coastal Counties
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times including along Interstate 25. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility in heavy snow could be reduced to a quarter mile or less.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-11 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley Expect 1 to 4 inches of snow with 2.5 inches expected for Montpelier and around 4 inches for higher elevations. Winds will be breezy as well with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Gusts could be as high as 40 to 45 mph with frontal passage Monday evening. Blowing and drifting of snow will likely reduce visibility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of blowing snow and or blowing dust are likely during this event, which may result in reduced visibilities at times.
NYE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR REST OF TODAY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR MONDAY .Critical fire weather conditions will continue across the western portions of deep south Texas the rest of today into this evening as strong southerly winds continue with low relative humidity values. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible across the western portions of deep south Texas Monday afternoon through Monday evening as low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds redevelop on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Now to 7 PM CDT Today for the Red Flag Warning...1 PM CDT to 7 PM CDT Monday for the Fire Weather Watch. * WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph rest of today...South to Southeast 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph Monday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Washington County, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Washington County; Zion National Park WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County and Zion National Park. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT Monday to 4 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind gusts are expected from 3PM MDT Monday to 11PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Higher gusts to 75 mph are possible at area headlands and capes. * WHERE...The Coos, Curry, and Douglas county coasts, including Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, North Bend, Coos Bay, Reedsport, all area capes and headlands, and much of the US 101 corridor. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected between 6 PM MDT Tuesday and 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy